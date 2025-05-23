Residents oppose proposed 100-home subdivision north of Springfield

The city of Springfield on Tuesday affirmed its ability to provide services, meaning it would provide police and fire protection, as well as water and sewer services, street maintenance and snow removal, zoning and code enforcement and other city services, to the parcel. The approval was based on the city’s ability to provide those services, and is not a vote to allow the development to be built.

“Tonight, the agenda item is not related to the actual annexation itself and approving an annexation; it is simply a statement of services saying can we provide services to the property that is asking to annex?” City Manager Bryan Heck said. “In this case, yes. We have water/sewer utilities. We have the infrastructure. It can be provided.”

Merry Quinn was one of the residents opposed to the subdivision, expressing concerns related to property values and wildlife in nearby woods.

Resident Kris Michaels said she represented “a lot of people from Eastview Heights” and said she was concerned there would be apartments put there.

Michaels said she and others had felt blindsided by the proposal.

Resident Christopher Bernardi expressed concerns about “overcrowded county schools” and wells being disrupted.

Tracie Craig, director of property management and development for Premier Property, sought to dispel some concerns she said had been circulating. She said no adjacent properties will be annexed to the city.

“I want to assure everyone here today that this annexation only applies to the parcel that we are developing,” Craig said. “This is not an apartment complex or a subsidized housing project.”

She said the single-family homes will match existing homes in size and price point to ensure “consistency and alignment with the character of the area.” Developers will work with the city engineering department and the Ohio Department of Transportation to study and address traffic impacts, Craig said.

“This project is more than just new homes; it’s about serving a growing need in our community,” Craig said. “As many of you know, there is a significant demand for quality housing in this area. By providing new, well-built homes that align with the existing neighborhood, we are not only supporting the city’s growth but we are helping families find a place to call home.”

Premier Property Sales and Rentals, located in South Vienna, offers rentals in Springfield, Urbana, South Vienna, Medway, Enon and Toledo. It more recently moved toward building new houses with a variety of multi- and single-family homes.

Eric Lee said the property is his “backyard” and the proposal “is breaking my heart.”

“We moved to the county so we didn’t have to have overcrowding,” Lee said. He said residents in the county wanted “some sort of seclusion” and an “area to breathe.”

Heck said Tuesday that private property owners decide whether to apply to annex their property into a different jurisdiction, and they first file with the county. The county will hear the annexation case sometime in June, he said.

If approved, the case would come back to the city to vote on annexation in late August or September. If the city approves that and the project moves forward, a subdivision plat would be required after a review by the city, Heck said. The review would include stormwater, road and traffic impacts, he said.

Mayor Rob Rue said the city does not seek annexation of land from property owners.

“It’s not within our rights to stop a developer when they meet the requirements of what that plot would be,” Rue said.

Heck said this does not impact properties outside of the proposal.