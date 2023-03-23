Springfield housing authority awarded $590K in HUD funding

“It is very important for the testing in the event this gas is found in our housing, that we can take the necessary steps required,” she said.

HUD awarded nearly $6 million to 10 public housing agencies and a state housing authority, as well as a grant to improve the energy efficiency of 60 homes under its Healthy Homes and Weatherization Coordination Demonstration grant program.

“I am pleased to announce that these grants will provide public housing agencies with the resources to reduce the radon exposure risk of over 6,500 individuals, families and children,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “In addition, we are investing in increasing energy efficiency to address health and safety risks in the home as well as supporting coordination with other funding streams.”