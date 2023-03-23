Springfield housing authority awarded $590K in HUD funding

The Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority will receive funding to help improve the safety and health of low-income families.
The organization was recently awarded $590,435 under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Radon Testing and Mitigation Demonstration grant program.
“The agency is very pleased and honored to receive the award. This will allow Springfield MHA to continue to improve the lives of individuals we service,” said Michelle Lee-Hall, executive director.
The money will be used to protect children and families from housing-related hazards, including radon exposure. Agencies will test public housing units and mitigate identified elevated radon levels to protect families from cancer risks caused by radon exposure.
The SMHA will start the radon testing in homes that house children first, which will include 475 homes with 466 children, Lee-Hall said.
“It is very important for the testing in the event this gas is found in our housing, that we can take the necessary steps required,” she said.
HUD awarded nearly $6 million to 10 public housing agencies and a state housing authority, as well as a grant to improve the energy efficiency of 60 homes under its Healthy Homes and Weatherization Coordination Demonstration grant program.
“I am pleased to announce that these grants will provide public housing agencies with the resources to reduce the radon exposure risk of over 6,500 individuals, families and children,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “In addition, we are investing in increasing energy efficiency to address health and safety risks in the home as well as supporting coordination with other funding streams.”
