Reports: Explosion causes injuries in Springfield
News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
Updated 18 minutes ago

Reports of an explosion and fire on Home Road in Springfield have prompted a large presence of first responders this morning.

Emergency radio traffic indicated people were injured.

CareFlight reportedly is on the way to Springfield.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Home Road reportedly near an old Children’s Home building being renovated.

Home Road is blocked at Limestone Street and Derr Road, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

The Family Visitation Center for Clark County Department of Job and Family Services is closed today because of the incident.

“We felt the explosion but are far enough that we sheltered in place,” Clark County Combined Health District Commission Charlie Patterson said.

We have a crew arriving at the scene and will update this story as soon as possible.

Michael Cooper, no danger to the immediate area.

All county employees are accounted for at this time.

No danger to the school.

Fire is out.

cars were on fire. One building was damaged but not the gymnasium.

2-3 injuries ...

