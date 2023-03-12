Springfield honor society to host 5K, donate proceeds to Oesterlen

Explore State route damaged by Springfield train derailment reopens

This is the first Prowl race held since it was canceled during COVID-19 in 2020. It has been going on since 2010.

“NHS has worked all year to prepare for this event, and we are excited to host it once again after a brief hiatus due to COVID,” Sage said. “We are always on the lookout for ways to service our school and community, and what better way than to involve everyone in a healthy and mindful event that everyone is invited to come and participate in.”

The one-mile walk will begin at the entrance of the stadium and continues on pavement out to Home Road, back through the Roosevelt Middle School campus and ends with a half lap around the track.

The 5K will follow the same path as the walk, but continues off pavement past the softball and baseball fields, around the back of the high school campus, returns to the front of the school and finishes with a half lap around the track. Registrants can also walk the 5K.

The event is open to the public. The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for Springfield students.

To register for the run, visit speedy-feet.com and find the race, or runsignup.com/Race/OH/Springfield/ProwlforaPurpose5k.

Oesterlen, which began serving children and families in 1903, provides emotional and behavioral health services. It has a broad range of services from community counseling for youth, adults, and their families to secure residential treatment. The Springfield campus has seven buildings, including the multi-purpose Stevens Learning Center and intensive treatment facility.