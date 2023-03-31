Springfield homelessness nonprofit faces ‘financial crisis,’ director says

The task force – started upon the request by the Clark County commission – consists of Clark County and Springfield agencies and organizations geared toward housing, employment, mental health and more.

The Clark County commission voted to terminate a $700,000 two-year subgrant agreement funded through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families fund with the nonprofit last month, citing breach of contract.

“There’s no other programming or emergency shelter that’s in place currently in the community, so we’re going to continue to see individuals displaced,” Bradley said at a homelessness taskforce meeting on Tuesday. “We’re having to turn individuals away as we continue to navigate this storm.”

Bradley in an interview Thursday said Sheltered Inc. was never offered any corrective action before the termination of the county contract and said she is unaware of why the contract was terminated, aside from a memo sent to her organization that stated “multiple violations” were made in regard to reimbursement of funds.

“We don’t know what the future holds for us as far as working with local government,” she said.

Sheltered Inc.’s board will be determining next steps in the upcoming weeks. Bradley said her organization is leaning on community partners to serve at-risk people.

As of earlier this week, 247 people, including 126 children, were on the current shelter waiting list who are unable to be accommodated at the emergency shelter.

Sheltered Inc. served 1,495 individuals through emergency shelter in 2022, 467 being children. Last year marked the second consecutive in which Sheltered Inc. has served more than 1,400 individuals, serving 1,736 in 2021, 644 being children.