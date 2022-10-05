Springfield High’s mock trial team makes top 10 in international competition

Springfield High School’s mock trial team placed in the top 10 at an international competition.
The team placed in the top 10, named as an “outstanding team,” at the International Empire Mock Trial Competition in Baltimore.
Empire Mock Trial organizes courtroom trial simulations and competitions for high school students who learn about the inner workings of the legal system, craft legal arguments and practice their public speaking and presentation skills.
This is the Springfield team’s first in-person mock trial competition since January 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Bob Hill said the district is “incredibly proud” of the team’s performance.
“They represented Springfield on a national stage and displayed the talent that grows and thrives in our district every day. I have no doubt that many of these students will move on to become successful lawyers and judges,” he said.
Team members are Melissa McMahon, Sarah Hallmark, Leeza Wheeler, Hannah Mattison, Claire Yontz, Sylvia Korson and Joel Blum. Coaches are Katy and Mike Osborn, Megan Farley and Beau Thompson.
