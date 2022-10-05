springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield High’s mock trial team makes top 10 in international competition

News
By
54 minutes ago

Springfield High School’s mock trial team placed in the top 10 at an international competition.

The team placed in the top 10, named as an “outstanding team,” at the International Empire Mock Trial Competition in Baltimore.

ExploreFood truck, food pantry among events in Clark, Champaign counties this week

Empire Mock Trial organizes courtroom trial simulations and competitions for high school students who learn about the inner workings of the legal system, craft legal arguments and practice their public speaking and presentation skills.

This is the Springfield team’s first in-person mock trial competition since January 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ExploreGraham schools increase performance score, graduation rate

Superintendent Bob Hill said the district is “incredibly proud” of the team’s performance.

“They represented Springfield on a national stage and displayed the talent that grows and thrives in our district every day. I have no doubt that many of these students will move on to become successful lawyers and judges,” he said.

Team members are Melissa McMahon, Sarah Hallmark, Leeza Wheeler, Hannah Mattison, Claire Yontz, Sylvia Korson and Joel Blum. Coaches are Katy and Mike Osborn, Megan Farley and Beau Thompson.

In Other News
1
Triad earns top rating for closing the gap for students
2
Cottrel: It’s Apple Butter Festival time in Enon
3
Champaign County Pet of the Week
4
Clark County Pet of the Week
5
Manufacturer picks Urbana for $42 million expansion: ‘People make...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top