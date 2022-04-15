Springfield High School seniors participate in annual career day

Twenty local companies set up in the Springfield High School gym for those who will be graduating this spring, according to a release from the school. Some students were looking for summer jobs when they return from college while others were looking for their first career move.

Students could apply for jobs on the spot at the companies, which included the city of Springfield, Woeber’s Mustard Company, Park National Bank, National Trail Parks and Recreation District, Silfex and at least a dozen more, who were hiring for full-time positions or offering internships or community service opportunities.