springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield High School seniors participate in annual career day

The Springfield City School District's annual Career Day for seniors took place this week with 20 local companies set up in the high school's gym. Contributed

Combined ShapeCaption
The Springfield City School District's annual Career Day for seniors took place this week with 20 local companies set up in the high school's gym. Contributed

News
By
14 minutes ago

The Springfield City School District held its annual Career Day for seniors earlier this week.

Twenty local companies set up in the Springfield High School gym for those who will be graduating this spring, according to a release from the school. Some students were looking for summer jobs when they return from college while others were looking for their first career move.

ExploreMercy Health to offer mobile mammography screenings in April: Here’s how to sign up

Students could apply for jobs on the spot at the companies, which included the city of Springfield, Woeber’s Mustard Company, Park National Bank, National Trail Parks and Recreation District, Silfex and at least a dozen more, who were hiring for full-time positions or offering internships or community service opportunities.

“Our goal at Springfield High School is to ensure that every student is prepared to leave this building college-bound, enlisted in the military or career-ready,” said Sarah Lemon, business outreach coordinator. “The community partnerships that we have with local companies are imperative to make that happen and catapult our students to success at the next level. It also shows our students what opportunities exist in their own backyards.”

Explore10 Springfield students named finalist in writing challenge about community violence

These companies all have a vested interest in Springfield students, having hired them in the past, volunteered their time at the school or previously set up tables during lunchtime.

In Other News
1
Clark County school honored with Purple Star Award for commitment to...
2
Several Easter egg hunts among events around Clark and Champaign...
3
Ukrainian student aids relief efforts through music
4
Process to cleanup Tremont City Barrell Fill moves forward, removal of...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top