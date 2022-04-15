Springfield High School seniors participate in annual career day

The Springfield City School District held its annual Career Day for seniors earlier this week.
Twenty local companies set up in the Springfield High School gym for those who will be graduating this spring, according to a release from the school. Some students were looking for summer jobs when they return from college while others were looking for their first career move.
Students could apply for jobs on the spot at the companies, which included the city of Springfield, Woeber’s Mustard Company, Park National Bank, National Trail Parks and Recreation District, Silfex and at least a dozen more, who were hiring for full-time positions or offering internships or community service opportunities.
“Our goal at Springfield High School is to ensure that every student is prepared to leave this building college-bound, enlisted in the military or career-ready,” said Sarah Lemon, business outreach coordinator. “The community partnerships that we have with local companies are imperative to make that happen and catapult our students to success at the next level. It also shows our students what opportunities exist in their own backyards.”
These companies all have a vested interest in Springfield students, having hired them in the past, volunteered their time at the school or previously set up tables during lunchtime.
