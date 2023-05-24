Springfield High School Esports team places 3rd in state event

The part of the team that’s been playing the video game Valorant competed at the University of Akron last weekend as part of the Esports Ohio State Playoff matches, which is sponsored by the OHSAA and attended by many college scouts.

“It’s wonderful to see the heart and effort this group has put into playing,” said Esports Head Coach Marc Sharpnack. “They are a very talented team, but also a good group of friends. They are excited about what they have accomplished — but also what is to come.”