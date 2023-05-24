X

Springfield High School Esports team places 3rd in state event

News
By
37 minutes ago
This was the first year the team has been in competition.

The Springfield High School Esports team placed third at a state competition in the team’s first year in competition.

The part of the team that’s been playing the video game Valorant competed at the University of Akron last weekend as part of the Esports Ohio State Playoff matches, which is sponsored by the OHSAA and attended by many college scouts.

ExplorePHOTOS: Clark, Champaign counties' top students of 2023

“It’s wonderful to see the heart and effort this group has put into playing,” said Esports Head Coach Marc Sharpnack. “They are a very talented team, but also a good group of friends. They are excited about what they have accomplished — but also what is to come.”

The high school’s Esports program is also making plans to expand its team next year after a successful season.

ExploreMemorial Day weekend travel forecast to increase in region and beyond

Superintendent Bob Hill said he is proud of the students and coach for how they represent the district and community.

“Placing at the state level their first year in competition is a huge accomplishment, and I am personally excited to see how they will continue to grow Springfield’s program into an Esports powerhouse in Ohio,” he said.

In Other News
1
New salon to offer cut, color, extensions in Springfield
2
Champaign County Pet of the Week
3
Clark County Pet of the Week
4
Springfield police share new details on teen carjacking suspects...
5
Springfield Summer Arts Festival: Info on every show in the six-week...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top