Springfield High School Esports team places 3rd in state event

The Springfield High School Esports team placed third at a state competition in the team’s first year in competition.
The part of the team that’s been playing the video game Valorant competed at the University of Akron last weekend as part of the Esports Ohio State Playoff matches, which is sponsored by the OHSAA and attended by many college scouts.
“It’s wonderful to see the heart and effort this group has put into playing,” said Esports Head Coach Marc Sharpnack. “They are a very talented team, but also a good group of friends. They are excited about what they have accomplished — but also what is to come.”
The high school’s Esports program is also making plans to expand its team next year after a successful season.
Superintendent Bob Hill said he is proud of the students and coach for how they represent the district and community.
“Placing at the state level their first year in competition is a huge accomplishment, and I am personally excited to see how they will continue to grow Springfield’s program into an Esports powerhouse in Ohio,” he said.
