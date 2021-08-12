Springfield groups unite to support students, families on return to school

From noon to 5 will be the Family & Friends Day Comm-Unity event at Church of Jesus Family Worship Center, just across from the Gammon House, 623 S. Center St. All events are free.

With so many organizations wanting to give back, Camille Hall was approached as coordinator with the decision that in the best interest of everyone involved was to collaborate.

“We’re just amplifying positivity and forming a united front to service the community,” she said. “It’s centered around the Gammon House and we’ll have something for every generation.”

Given all that will be offered, Hall and the others had barely a month to pull it all together, but said it will be worth it for what it can bring and a testament to the power of unity.

While the weekly Saturday morning Farmers Market in downtown Springfield is a well-known to the public, the monthly farmers market offered at the Gammon House may not be.

Hall, a member of the Gammon House board, stressed this farmers market is not trying to compete with the established Farmers Market and is starting after it winds down as a sign of respect, not competition. Besides baked goods and fresh produce, participants will have art, jewelry, clothing and skin-care items and spotlight minority-owned businesses.

Tours of the Gammon House will also be offered.

The Family & Friends event will have a strong back to school emphasis with free haircuts, hair braiding and nails and give away water bottles and backpacks. A vendor tent will be open and food choices including fish, chicken, fries, funnel cakes and strawberry lemonade will be offered.

Music, prizes, a bounce house and other activities will be part of it. Hall said the backpacks are of a high quality and hygiene supplies will also be given away.

Hall said she hopes not only will people enjoy these events and get away for a day and be ready for school, but to also appreciate the effort.

“This is what we can accomplish when we work together,” she said.

HOW TO GO

What: South Side Giveback, Farmers Market and Family & Friends Day

Where: Gammon House, 620 Piqua Place

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14

Admission: Free

More info: www.facebook.com/Gammon-Farmers-Market