State health, WSU infectious disease expert to give update on COVID-19 today

An infectious disease expert from Wright State University will join the Ohio Department of Health during a Thursday morning update on COVID-19 in Ohio.
WSU Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Steven Burdette and Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will hold the press conference at 11 a.m.
On Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine named Vanderhoff as the new ODH director. Stephanie McCloud, the former director, will return to her previous position as Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation administrator.
Ohio’s daily COVID cases surpassed 3,000 for the first time since February on Wednesday.
The state reported 3,393 cases, more than a thousand cases more than reported on Tuesday. Over the last three weeks, Ohio is averaging 1,430 cases a day.
The delta variant has become dominant in Ohio as in the rest of the United States.