Springfield Foundation awards more than $22K in grants to Clark County library

The Springfield Foundation has awarded over $22,000 in grants to the Clark County Public Library.
The Springfield Foundation has awarded over $22,000 in grants to the Clark County Public Library.

By Brooke Spurlock
39 minutes ago

The Clark County Public Library has been awarded more than $22,000 in grants from The Springfield Foundation.

The $22,731.30 in grants will be used to buy books and periodicals or for general purposes, according to a release from the library. They include:

  • Louise and Albert Goodman Fund: $20,849.23 to be used for the purchase of books and periodicals.
  • Leo and Georgiana Fischer Fund: $1,749.07 to be used for general purposes.
  • Dorothy M. Mumma Scholarship Fund: $133 to be used for general purposes.

“Funds and grants such as these are of great importance and benefit to the Clark County Public Library and the community,” Allison Peck, Public Relations Manager, said. “We are greatly appreciative of the individuals and organizations who have established them.”

The grants allow the library to purchase more materials and resources to share with the community, and helps to expand the variety of materials offered.

For more information about the library, call 937-328-6903 or visit the website at www.ccplohio.org.

About the Author

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

