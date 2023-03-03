X
Food truck rallies return to Springfield brewery this month

Credit: David A. Moodie

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
32 minutes ago

Champion City Food Truck Rallies are returning to Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company starting Saturday, March 18.

“We’re very excited for the fourth year of Champion City Food Truck Rallies in Springfield,” said event organizer Brian Johnson. “This year we’re focusing on making the rallies even better, with themes for the rallies and an even broader variety of trucks that will allow every rally attendee to find the perfect meal for them.”

The rallies will be held the third Saturday of each month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through October.

ExploreTapas, wine bar opening this month in Urbana

The first rally of the season will feature KungFu BBQ, Freda’s Food Truck, Lilia’s Outside Cafe, Ma Duke’s Street Food, Cray Cray Cajun, Smokin’ Dews BBQ and Shakes, Empanadas & More, Tortilla, Chidos Tacos, Yummy Gyro, Cupzilla Korean BBQ, The Forking Pierogis, Cloudy Days Cotton Candy and Waggin’ Wagon. Food trucks are subject to change.

“Springfield’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) allows guests to take their food and drink anywhere downtown,” Johnson said. “With DORA cups from Mother Stewart’s, attendees can grab a beer and a bite to enjoy while exploring beautiful downtown Springfield.”

ExploreDayton Pizza Fest coming to Yellow Cab Tavern this month

Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company is located at 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield. The food truck rallies are free to attend and all ages are welcome. Johnson said all rallies will occur as scheduled regardless of weather conditions.

For more information, visit www.championcityfoodtruckrally.com or the event’s Facebook page.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

