Springfield firefighters work to save house in Friday blaze

Friday arrived by 10:53 a.m. and found heavy fire showing from front and right side of home, according to Jacob King, chief of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division.

The callers said no one was in the house, which was a rental unit without a current tenant.

Firefighters did a check for life safety and placed the blaze under control by 11:16 a.m.

“Our crews were able to get a quick knockdown on the fire to reduce the growth and to sustain a significant portion of the house,” King said.

That work prevented the fire from spreading to any neighboring properties.

No cause had been determined by early Friday afternoon, but investigators from the department’s fire marshal bureau were on scene to investigate.