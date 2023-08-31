Springfield firefighters seek help to ‘Fill the Boot’ for MDA

Members of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division Local 333 firefighters are asking passing motorists and residents to “Fill the Boot” in their annual streetside fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Eric Kesson, who heads the Local 333, said his goal is to collect a record amount of more than $28,000 while firefighters collect at the intersection of Fountain and McCreight avenues through Friday afternoon.

He said Springfield residents give generously, noting that for the fire union districts including Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, Springfield was No. 10 for donations.

“The really impressive part is that we got a lot of people that look like they might be down and out, you know, the cars aren’t in the greatest conditions, but they actually are some of the people that give the most,” Kesson said.

He said school bus drivers come through Fill the Boot collection points, and drivers and students donate.

Firefighters often see people on their worst days, Kesson said, so with Fill the Boot, “It’s kind of good to see the public in a different point of view.

Box 27 Volunteers also assist in the collections, Kesson said, and it’s success would not be possible without them.