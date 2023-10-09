Springfield elementary students visited by donkey as part of lesson

First-grade students at Kenwood Elementary School in the Springfield City School District were visited last week by a donkey from a local farm.

The event was part of one of their language arts lessons for students.

Earlier this fall, students read the book “Biblioburro,” which explains is a donkey that brings books to people who live in remote areas, similar to a mobile library.

First graders also learned about other ways that people in different countries gain access to books and literacy if a library isn’t available.

Students were able to ask questions, pet the donkey and pick out a book to take home with them.

Staff at Kenwood coordinated the donkey’s visit with Kent’s Feed Barn in Cedarville.