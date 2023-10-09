Springfield elementary students visited by donkey as part of lesson

News
By
0 minutes ago
X

First-grade students at Kenwood Elementary School in the Springfield City School District were visited last week by a donkey from a local farm.

The event was part of one of their language arts lessons for students.

Earlier this fall, students read the book “Biblioburro,” which explains is a donkey that brings books to people who live in remote areas, similar to a mobile library.

ExploreClark County library providing translation, patron advocate services

First graders also learned about other ways that people in different countries gain access to books and literacy if a library isn’t available.

Students were able to ask questions, pet the donkey and pick out a book to take home with them.

Staff at Kenwood coordinated the donkey’s visit with Kent’s Feed Barn in Cedarville.

In Other News
1
Springfield residents in Israel during terror attack escape, worry...
2
Panda Express adds first-ever dessert to menu
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Highway patrol stresses importance of new distracted driving law

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top