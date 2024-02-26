BreakingNews
Springfield man dies in single-vehicle crash in Clark County

Springfield man dies in single-vehicle crash in Clark County

News
By
11 minutes ago
X

A Springfield man died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 1:39 a.m. Monday on State Route 72 near Old Clifton Road in Green Twp., Clark County.

ExploreSpringfield-Clark CTC students help Masonic Home seniors with technology

Keith Allen Chadrick, age 42, of Springfield, was operating a red 1999 Volkswagen hatchback, traveling north on State Route 72, when he drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Chadrick was pronounced dead on scene.

ExploreSpringfield Police Division introducing black cars to patrol fleet

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Hustead EMS/Fire Department, Pitchin EMS/Fire Department, the Clark County Coroner’s Office and Maine’s Towing all assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Springfield Police Division introducing black cars to patrol fleet
4
Springfield-Clark CTC students help Masonic Home seniors with...
5
Clark State names new director of admissions and career services

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top