4 things to do this weekend in Clark and Champaign counties

Those who wish to participate can order items, such as bowls and other pottery, tote bags, and shirts, from Second Harvest’s website, with the option to have items shipped or available for local pickup.

Each bowl costs $15, which goes toward providing 75 meals, according to the Facebook event page.

All proceeds go to support food bank programs.

For more information, visit https://www.theshfb.org/programs.

National Dutch Rabbit Show

The Clark County Fairgrounds is hosting The American Dutch Rabbit Club’s National Dutch Rabbit Show starting 9 a.m. Friday. The event conclude at 5 p.m. Saturday followed by a banquet at 6:30 for show participants.

The show takes place at the Arts & Crafts, Annex, and Mercantile Buildings at 4101 South Charleston Pike, Springfield.

Youth categories are included in the show. The showroom opened Thursday to accept the rabbits being entered.

Camping arrangements for the show are $30 a night.

For more information, visit the American Dutch Rabbit Club’s website at www.dutchrabbit.com.

2021 Clark/Champaign Heart Walk Digital Experience

The American Heart Association of Ohio will host a virtual Heart Walk for Clark and Champaign counties all day Saturday.

Mercy Health Springfield is the local sponsor.

The virtual walk is centered around the promotion of healthier lifestyles, and honoring survivors of heart diseases and strokes.

Participants can register online and take their “heart walks” during the day, wherever they are. Donations can also be made on the website.

There is no fee for participation.

For more information, or to register, visit www.heart.org/clarkchampaignwalk.

Cars and Coffee: Springfield

Cars and Coffee: Springfield and The Detail Garage are hosting a car enthusiast meetup 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The event takes place at COhatch Springfield at 101 South Fountain Avenue in the parking lot.

The event is free.

For more information, please visit the Cars and Coffee: Springfield Facebook page.