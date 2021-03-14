Springfield commissioners to weigh contracts for several infrastructure projects

The amendment will extend the completion date for the Springfield engaged neighborhood planning process development phase two to Oct. 15.

The city’s goal is to survey members of particular neighborhoods to see what can be done to foster community development in those areas. That can include focusing on local historical assists, beautification projects as well as ideas of what residents would like to see added.

Other items on the agenda pertain to the approval of several cropland lease agreements that involve land near or at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

In addition to that, commissioners will be asked to authorize the city manager to apply for an Airport Improvement Program Zero Emissions Vehicle Grant through the Federal Aviation Administration.

The goal is to use that grant to reimburse the city in the amount of $90,000 for costs related to one Electric Utility Vehicle and one Electric Sedan Vehicle that will be located at the municipal airport.

The virtual meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday and can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-person attendance is prohibited.

However, residents who wish to participate can do so by contacting Springfield City Clerk Jill Pierce at commission@ springfieldohio.gov or call 937-324-7341 for more information.

Residents may submit questions ahead of time by contacting Pierce and must submit their name and address as well. Questions are to be submitted no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday.