Springfield commissioners to review settlement as well as vote on ordinance related to Bridgewater development

Springfield elected officials are expected to conduct a first reading related to a settlement with the Ohio Bell Telephone Company over property damage and vote on an agreement that will allow for the completion of the Bridgewater Development.
Springfield City Commissioners will gather this evening for their biweekly public meeting. They will be asked to review a settlement and vote on a number of ordinances that include rezoning requests and the possibility of authorizing city officials to enter into several agreements.
The meeting will began at 8 p.m., according to a copy of the city commission agenda, and will take place in the City Commission Forum at City Hall.
Commissioners will be asked to conduct a first reading on an ordinance that will authorize the City Law Director to approve and settle a claim with The Ohio Bell Telephone Company in an amount not to exceed $19,629.93.
The settlement is associated with damage that occurred to the company’s property located in the vicinity of 1023 West High Street in May. The ordinance, if passed, will authorize the city’s Director of Finance to make payments to The Ohio Bell Telephone Company, all known as AT&T Ohio.
That ordinance is expected to be voted on during the next commission meeting on Jan. 18.
Springfield commissioners will also be asked to approve an ordinance thisevening that will authorize the City Manager to enter into a Plat Agreement regarding the fourth and final phase of the Bridgewater housing development located near the Tuttle Road Walmart.
The agreement sets up assurances to the city that infrastructure related to the fourth phase will be completed. That work relates mostly to roadways, utilities and other infrastructure. The final phase of the development will create 40 lots on which homes will be built.
The fourth and final phase is expected to start in the spring and wrap up in the fall, completing a multi-year project that started in 2019 and aimed to create 226 lots for new homes.
Local elected officials will also be asked to pass ordinances that will rezone 0.68 acres located at Winston Place and Rodgers Drive to a Medium-Density, Single-Family Residence District, Planned Development Housing Overlay District.
Another ordinance will rezone 0.154 acres of property at 905 South Lowry Avenue to a Neighborhood Commercial District.
City Commissioners will be asked during the meeting on Tuesday to authorize the City Manager to execute an Interaction and Cooperation Agreement with Kettering Health Police Division for the purpose of providing supplemental police services as needed for 2300 North Limestone Street.
Another ordinance that will be voted on will authorize the City Manager to enter into an agreement with the National Trail Parks and Recreation District for an amount not to exceed $300,000 for the maintenance of certain real estate owned by Springfield.
