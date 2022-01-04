Springfield commissioners to review settlement as well as vote on ordinance related to Bridgewater development

That ordinance is expected to be voted on during the next commission meeting on Jan. 18.

Springfield commissioners will also be asked to approve an ordinance thisevening that will authorize the City Manager to enter into a Plat Agreement regarding the fourth and final phase of the Bridgewater housing development located near the Tuttle Road Walmart.

The agreement sets up assurances to the city that infrastructure related to the fourth phase will be completed. That work relates mostly to roadways, utilities and other infrastructure. The final phase of the development will create 40 lots on which homes will be built.

The fourth and final phase is expected to start in the spring and wrap up in the fall, completing a multi-year project that started in 2019 and aimed to create 226 lots for new homes.

Local elected officials will also be asked to pass ordinances that will rezone 0.68 acres located at Winston Place and Rodgers Drive to a Medium-Density, Single-Family Residence District, Planned Development Housing Overlay District.

Another ordinance will rezone 0.154 acres of property at 905 South Lowry Avenue to a Neighborhood Commercial District.

City Commissioners will be asked during the meeting on Tuesday to authorize the City Manager to execute an Interaction and Cooperation Agreement with Kettering Health Police Division for the purpose of providing supplemental police services as needed for 2300 North Limestone Street.

Another ordinance that will be voted on will authorize the City Manager to enter into an agreement with the National Trail Parks and Recreation District for an amount not to exceed $300,000 for the maintenance of certain real estate owned by Springfield.