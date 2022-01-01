Fourth and final phase of Springfield’s Bridgewater housing development to start in 2022

Homes are built once they are purchased by homebuyers. Model homes were the first to be constructed at the development, which saw site work begin in 2019. Home sales for the development began in early 2020.

The developer for the project is DDC Management, and the builder is Ryan Homes, which is also responsible for home sales.

So far, 115 lots at Bridgewater have been selected by homebuyers, said Ryan Reed, the program director for DDC. That includes homes that have been built since the start of the project as well as empty lots that will have homes built on them.

The average sale price for homes at Bridgewater is about $241,000 Reed added.

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck said that new housing in the community is needed and he is happy to see that the development has been successful so far.

The success of Bridgewater has prompted DDC to consider creating another new housing development in Springfield that would create 258 homes on East Leffel Lane and South Burnett Road.

Construction related to that new housing development is set to also begin in 2022 as Bridgewater wraps up its final phase.

Prior to the start of construction at Bridgewater, there had not been a significant housing development built in Springfield since the early 1990s.

The building of new homes in Bridgewater also coincides with recent housing projects related to the construction of townhomes in downtown Springfield and plans to build apartments in the northeast part of town.

“We have a need for all types of housing. It is important that we have those housing options in town,” Tom Franzen, the Assistant City Manager and Director of Economic Development for the City of Springfield, previously told this news organization.

He added that new housing can keep residents from leaving the city as well as be used to attract new people.