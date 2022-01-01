Hamburger icon
Fourth and final phase of Springfield’s Bridgewater housing development to start in 2022

The Bridgewater subdivision in Springfield. The developer DDC Management LLC said the fourth and final phase of the project to bring 226 new homes to the area will start and end in 2022.
The Bridgewater subdivision in Springfield. The developer DDC Management LLC said the fourth and final phase of the project to bring 226 new homes to the area will start and end in 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Hasan Karim
9 minutes ago

The fourth and final phase of the Bridgewater housing development in Springfield is slated to began and end in 2022, marking the completion of a multi-year project that aims to bring 226 new homes to the area.

Springfield City Commissioners are being asked to allow the city to enter into a plat agreement with those behind the housing development. The agreement sets up assurances to the city that infrastructure related to the fourth phase will be completed.

That work relates mostly to roadways, utilities and other infrastructure The final phase of the development will create 40 lots on which homes will be built.

The ordinance related to the plat agreement regarding Bridgewater is expected to be voted on during the city commissioners’ next public meeting on Tuesday.

The housing development is located near the Tuttle Road Walmart and has been in the works for multiple years. Each phase of the project creates a certain amount of lots, on which homes are later built.

Homes are built once they are purchased by homebuyers. Model homes were the first to be constructed at the development, which saw site work begin in 2019. Home sales for the development began in early 2020.

The developer for the project is DDC Management, and the builder is Ryan Homes, which is also responsible for home sales.

So far, 115 lots at Bridgewater have been selected by homebuyers, said Ryan Reed, the program director for DDC. That includes homes that have been built since the start of the project as well as empty lots that will have homes built on them.

The average sale price for homes at Bridgewater is about $241,000 Reed added.

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck said that new housing in the community is needed and he is happy to see that the development has been successful so far.

The success of Bridgewater has prompted DDC to consider creating another new housing development in Springfield that would create 258 homes on East Leffel Lane and South Burnett Road.

Construction related to that new housing development is set to also begin in 2022 as Bridgewater wraps up its final phase.

Prior to the start of construction at Bridgewater, there had not been a significant housing development built in Springfield since the early 1990s.

The building of new homes in Bridgewater also coincides with recent housing projects related to the construction of townhomes in downtown Springfield and plans to build apartments in the northeast part of town.

“We have a need for all types of housing. It is important that we have those housing options in town,” Tom Franzen, the Assistant City Manager and Director of Economic Development for the City of Springfield, previously told this news organization.

He added that new housing can keep residents from leaving the city as well as be used to attract new people.

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

