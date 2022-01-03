Developer looking to start project this year for 258 more homes in Springfield

DDC started looking at property in the area near the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 to be used for a new housing development following the success of Bridgewater, said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck.

Prior to Bridgewater, there had not been a new major housing development in Springfield since the early 1990s.

“We have a need for all types of housing. It is important that we have those housing options in town,” Tom Franzen, the Assistant City Manager and Director of Economic Development for the City of Springfield, previously told this news organization.

Bridgewater is being developed by DDC, while Ryan Homes is the builder and responsible for home sales. So far, 115 lots at the development have been selected by homebuyers, said Ryan Reed, the program director for DDC. That includes homes that have been built since the start of the project and empty lots that will have homes built on them.

Reed said that the success or and the demand for new homes in Bridgewater prompted DDC to look at doing another housing development in the area.

A builder has not been selected by DDC for the Sycamore Ridge project.

The process will be similar to the Bridgewater development, done in phases that will create lots for future home construction, Reed said. Like Bridgewater, model homes will be constructed first and future houses will be built after homebuyers enter into a contract.

Homebuyers will be able customize their homes and the development will see a mix of single-story ranch homes and two-story homes. The lots at Sycamore Ridge will be larger than those at Bridgewater and the average sell price of homes is expected to be slightly higher as a result.

The average sale price for homes at Bridgewater is about $241,000. Lots for Sycamore Ridge are expected to go online around the same time as home sales are expected to wrap up at Bridgewater, Reed said.

Phases of Sycamore Ridge will be spread out over a several year period with the project expected to wrap up in 2026.