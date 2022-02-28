Springfield commissioners to get update on community navigator program, discuss plans to build new fire station

That funding is in the form of a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration and as a result nine Community Navigator positions have been created. Their goal is to help build trust and connect more businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs to services such as financial and business coaching as well as access to capital.

Three navigators have been tasked with serving the Black community and business on the southside of Springfield. Other communities that are being targeted by the program, include immigrant businesses, rural businesses as well as those stared by those returning from incarceration.

Following that work session, Springfield city commissioners will be asked to conduct a first reading of an ordinance that will authorize the city manager to enter into an agreement with App Architecture LLC for the design of a new fire station to be located on South Limestone Street for an amount not to exceed $350,000.

This is part of a larger plan to build three new fire stations in the city, while replacing more dated ones. The new stations would be located at South Limestone Street, Burt Street and at an undetermined location that will most likely be in the eastside of the city.

One of the fire stations that would be replace as a result is the one at Selma Road, which has been in service since 1959.

Springfield elected leaders are expected to vote on that ordinance related to the authorization of an agreement with App Architecture LLC at their next public meeting on March 15.

A number of other first readings that will take place thisevening will relate to contracts for weed cutting and lot clearing services, the purchasing of sand and gravel as well as the purchasing of street materials.

The city will also vote on several measures such as the approving of an amendment to the CC-2A District Development Plan for 4.93 acres at the corner of Saint Paris Pike and Saint Paris Connector that is related to a slated 98-room hotel.

Springfield commissioners will also be asked to authorize the issuance of a purchase order for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Training from Clark State College for an amount not to exceed $60,000.

Elected officials will also be asked to authorize the City Manager to enter into a contract with Kinnison Excavating, Inc. for the 2022 Miscellaneous Waterline Replacements Project for an amount not to exceed $959,741.