springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield commissioners to consider annexation request

Springfield city commissioners during their first meeting of this year. Hasan Karim/Staff

caption arrowCaption
Springfield city commissioners during their first meeting of this year. Hasan Karim/Staff

News
By Hasan Karim
7 minutes ago

Springfield city commissioners on Tuesday evening will review a request to annex more than 240 acres of land from Springfield Twp.

During their bi-weekly meeting, commissioners will hold a first reading of the proposed annexation, which calls for transferring of about 247 acres located at 4025 East national Road, to the city..

James F. Peifer, agent for Chakeres Theatres, Inc. and Community Improvement Corporation of Springfield and Clark County, filed the annexation petition. The reason for the annexation request wasn’t clear Monday evening, and calls to the Community Improvement Corporation of Springfield and the city were not returned.

ExploreGas prices dip, but expected to rise again with no long-term relief in sight

Commissioners are expected to vote on the annexation application during their April 12 meeting.

The city commissioners are also expected to vote on several measures Tuesday evening. That includes approving general salary increases for non-bargaining unit employees. In addition, they will be asked to repeal a section in Springfield’s codified ordnances titled “streets and alleys-name change.”

ExploreNews-Sun’s Lackey named Photographer of the Year for fourth time

That section is based on the Ohio Revised Code, and city officials are considering developing their own process to handle requests related to the dual naming or renaming of city streets that honor distinguished residents following a demand in those applications.

The procedures being proposed will apply to all requested street name changes in the city, including the dual-naming of streets. If passed, those requests will go directly to the city manager’s office, in which a determination will be made, and then will go before city commissioners for approval.

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck said that it will allow them to better handle those requests and look at ways to make the process smoother.

In Other News
1
Jazz Orchestra heats up cold night with Ella Fitzgerald show
2
2 taken to hospital after box truck hits ODOT truck on I-70 in Clark...
3
News-Sun’s Lackey named Photographer of the Year for fourth time
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
K-12 state testing starts amid ongoing COVID recovery

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top