Springfield commissioners to consider annexation request

The city commissioners are also expected to vote on several measures Tuesday evening. That includes approving general salary increases for non-bargaining unit employees. In addition, they will be asked to repeal a section in Springfield’s codified ordnances titled “streets and alleys-name change.”

That section is based on the Ohio Revised Code, and city officials are considering developing their own process to handle requests related to the dual naming or renaming of city streets that honor distinguished residents following a demand in those applications.

The procedures being proposed will apply to all requested street name changes in the city, including the dual-naming of streets. If passed, those requests will go directly to the city manager’s office, in which a determination will be made, and then will go before city commissioners for approval.

Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck said that it will allow them to better handle those requests and look at ways to make the process smoother.