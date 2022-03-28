News-Sun’s Lackey named Photographer of the Year for fourth time

Springfield News-Sun photographer Bill Lackey earned the Ohio Newspaper Photographers Association’s small market division Photographer of the Year award as a result of weekend judging.
This marks the fourth time Lackey has won the Photographer of the Year award. It recognizes his overall body of work, including images from news, sports and features.
The contest featured entries from 39 photographers from across Ohio who submitted more than 520 entries in the 71st annual news photography contest.
Lackey placed second in the General News award category with a photo titled Kiss that showed a young student kissing his grandmother on the cheek on the first day of school.
Credit: Bill Lackey
He also was second in the Pictorial category with an entry titled Balloons that showed a room filled as a family inflated balloons for a graduation celebration.
Former Springfield-News Sun photographer Marshall Gorby finished first and third in the Spot News category. Gorby won for his image from a deadly SWAT standoff in Dayton and finished third for an image from an incident north of Springfield in which a man climbed up a tower at an electrical substation before eventually being talked down.
Judges for the still photo competition were Kathy Kieliszewski, the senior news director for visuals at the Detroit Free Press; Tim Nwachukwu, a staff sports photographer for Getty Images based in Philadelphia; and Angela Wilhelm, a staff photojournalist at the Asheville Citizen Times in North Carolina.
