News-Sun’s Lackey named Photographer of the Year for fourth time

He also was second in the Pictorial category with an entry titled Balloons that showed a room filled as a family inflated balloons for a graduation celebration.

Former Springfield-News Sun photographer Marshall Gorby finished first and third in the Spot News category. Gorby won for his image from a deadly SWAT standoff in Dayton and finished third for an image from an incident north of Springfield in which a man climbed up a tower at an electrical substation before eventually being talked down.

Judges for the still photo competition were Kathy Kieliszewski, the senior news director for visuals at the Detroit Free Press; Tim Nwachukwu, a staff sports photographer for Getty Images based in Philadelphia; and Angela Wilhelm, a staff photojournalist at the Asheville Citizen Times in North Carolina.