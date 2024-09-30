Springfield-Clark CTC announces 10 inductees for Hall of Fame

“We are thrilled to celebrate the accomplishments of our outstanding alumni through the Hall of Fame induction. This honors their achievements and inspires current and future students to strive for excellence in their careers and communities,” said Superintendent Michelle Patrick.

The 10 inductees are:

Kristen Clark graduated from Shawnee High School and completed the Cosmetology program in 2011. She is in social work and has made community impacts through mentoring programs such as Girls Experiencing Mentorship and Sisterhood (G.E.M.S), which has expanded to three schools and serves over 200 students, earned a Dance Stomp Shake Service Award, is a longtime volunteer for National Alliance on Mental Illness, and recently graduated with a master’s in social work from Case Western Reserve University.

Doug Fields graduated from Springfield North High School and completed the Heating and Air Technology program in 1992. He works in HVAC maintenance, beginning with Danco Enterprises, and other local businesses such as Delong Air, Clarks A/C, Stevenson Heating and Air, and Premier Health, and has additional training certifications in EPA refrigeration, computer controls and various HVAC systems.

Barbara Marshall, CTC’s medical assisting instructor since 2006, graduated from the same program in 1978. Before becoming an instructor, she worked at Mercy Hospital, Medical Professional Resources and Family Health Care, earned the Teacher of the Year award in 2023 and the Larry Zerkle Award twice, and organized several blood drives and senior breakfasts.

Jamie McKinnon completed the Dental Assisting program in 2007. Her career began in dentistry at North Spring Dental, where she continues to practice as a dental assistant and is involved with the Dental Assisting Program Advisory Committee, gives back through volunteer roles with the Northwestern Elementary PTO and Northwestern Youth Soccer program, completed additional professional training on phlebotomy and dental hygiene, and became an expanded functional dental assistant.

Chris Powell completed the Computer Graphic Design program in 2013. He is a tattoo artist and small business owner who specializes in realism tattoos and those featuring animals, skulls and flowers, won the Best of Springfield Award multiple times, and gives back in his field through mentoring, speaking, collaborating and leading seminars.

Ryan Ray graduated from Shawnee High School and completed the Computer Science program in 1996. He is the founder of The Higher Rung, a marketing and branding business specializing in brand development focusing on local eateries, previously worked as development director at the Springfield Salvation Army, and founder of the Clark County Senior Citizens Task Force, a community group dedicated to enhancing the lives of senior citizens, and the Clark County Food Fiends, an online community that celebrates the local food scene.

Heather Reisinger completed the Medical Assisting program in 2001. She works at Communicare Healthcare as an LPN, has worked at Maxim Healthcare and Rocking Horse Center, volunteers for Be The Match, was recently honored as a Care Champion at her workplace and is contemplating furthering her education to become an RN.

Devvan Sharp completed the Computer Aided Drafting & Design program in 2012. He has served as a manufacturing engineer at Tetra Mold & Tool Inc., runs his own business named Spinnovations to provide freelance design services and rapid prototyping, has been a member of CTC’s advisory team for the Engineering & Architectural Design program for over a decade, actively participates in SkillsUSA competitions as a judge and coordinator, and continues to pursue advanced certifications and training.

Stephen Walters completed the Auto Mechanics program in 1978 and now teaches Auto Services. After working in the auto industry at several area auto repair businesses, he returned to CTC as an instructor in 1991, has held leadership positions in various automotive clubs and community organizations, earning the Excellence in Education Award for Clark County in 2017 and Teacher of the Year at CTC in 2009, and continues to take various trainings with General Motors, Ford, Chrysler and other automotive manufacturers.

Jacob Woosley completed the Cybersecurity and Computer Networking program in 2017. He has worked in the IT industry as a system engineer at Booz Allen Hamilton and as a client service technician, completing 21 college courses and achieving the CompTIA Cloud+ and LPI Linux Essentials certifications, and is active in the community as a volunteer at his church.

Nominations were collected last fall by the nine CTC Hall of Fame committee members.

Each inductee will be celebrated with a special induction ceremony and will have a plaque displayed in CTC’s cafetorium alongside the other 46 members of the CTC Hall of Fame.

“As a former student, current staff member, and previous inductee, it’s a privilege to be part of the committee that selects our Hall of Fame inductees,” said Hall of Fame Committee Chair Michael Rice. “I have crossed paths with many inductees over the years. I am continually impressed by their personal and professional contributions.”

To view a complete list of Hall of Fame inductees and for more information, visit SCCTC.org/HallOfFame.