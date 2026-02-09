Springfield City Schools students sent home early due to safety concerns

“Law enforcement and district officials are working closely together, and there is no indication of immediate danger at the school,” the district wrote in the email.

Families are asked to pick up their students at the main entrance of their child’s building and to bring a photo ID. They can contact the main office if transportation is needed.

Anyone unable to pick up their student by 10:30 a.m. should plan to pick them up beginning at Springfield High School starting at 11:30 a.m., according to the district.

Springfield residents and visitors are also asked to avoid downtown near the Springfield Police Division and court buildings due to “safety concerns that are impacting traffic flow,” according to the city.

Affected streets include Fountain Avenue, Columbia Street, North Street and Limestone Street, city officials said in a media release. Drivers should use alternate routes where possible.

Specific details on the safety concerns for downtown and the school district were not immediately available.

Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.