Springfield City Schools students sent home early due to safety concerns

1 hour ago
All Springfield City School District students are being dismissed early Monday morning due to safety concerns in the district.

District families received an email at 9:44 a.m. asking families to pick up their students as soon as possible, due to a “report of potential safety concern” within the district. The district said the dismissal is “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Law enforcement and district officials are working closely together, and there is no indication of immediate danger at the school,” the district wrote in the email.

Families are asked to pick up their students at the main entrance of their child’s building and to bring a photo ID. They can contact the main office if transportation is needed.

Anyone unable to pick up their student by 10:30 a.m. should plan to pick them up beginning at Springfield High School starting at 11:30 a.m., according to the district.

Springfield residents and visitors are also asked to avoid downtown near the Springfield Police Division and court buildings due to “safety concerns that are impacting traffic flow,” according to the city.

Affected streets include Fountain Avenue, Columbia Street, North Street and Limestone Street, city officials said in a media release. Drivers should use alternate routes where possible.

Specific details on the safety concerns for downtown and the school district were not immediately available.

Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.