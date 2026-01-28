Springfield schools leader: Area officials preparing, but lack details of possible ICE activity

Hill’s prior message to school staff, obtained by this news outlet, referenced “an anticipated federal immigration enforcement initiative that may begin on February 4 and continue for approximately 30 days.”

Temporary Protected Status for Haitians ends after Tuesday, Feb. 3. This could impact the legal status of an unknown number of the estimated 10,000-15,000 Haitians living in the Springfield area.

“A federal list of individual removal orders has been identified in Springfield as an initial focal point for enforcement activity, with discretion to detain additional individuals encountered who lack lawful status,” said Hill’s prior message to staff.

Hill said he attended a recent meeting with state leaders led by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and emergency management partners. Hill’s statement Wednesday says the school district has received no specific details about enforcement plans from state officials.

“The briefing emphasized uncertainty, federal control of decision-making, and the absence of actionable guidance for local entities,” Hill said.

DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney said this week the governor has been in contact with local officials ahead of the end of TPS for Haitians.

“We’re preparing for possibilities, even though we don’t know what might occur,” Tierney said. “That includes what we could do to assist Springfield police or the Clark County Sheriffs Office to help keep any demonstrations peaceful (and) to protect the community. Immigration is federal law enforcement, but the state’s role would be to support local law enforcement.”

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said Tuesday night at a city meeting that the city cannot “formulate policy based on speculation.” He said the city has no “confirmed information” on immigration enforcement activity in Springfield.

“We do recognize that since the fall of 2024, there’s been a significant anxiety surrounding this potential federal immigration policy change,” Rue said. City officials and law enforcement leaders in our community have been actively communicating with one another, as well as with other agencies and organizations to share timely and an accurate and verified information whenever possible."

Rue warned against misinformation, which he said creates “unnecessary fear, additional anxiety” and does “a disservice to our residents.”

Concerns about public safety in the midst of immigration enforcement are heightened following recent fatal shootings involving ICE and Border Patrol officers in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, many area residents expect aggressive immigration enforcement measures in Springfield after the expiration of TPS, since the Haitian population in Springfield was named as a primary target by President Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election.

There are several legal challenges in federal court that could impact whether TPS indeed ends after Tuesday.

In his statement Wednesday, Hill noted local preparations.

“State and local officials are engaged in prudent contingency planning focused on public safety, coordination, and continuity of essential services,” he said. “This work is standard emergency management practice and is intended to ensure the safety and stability of all stakeholders across the city and county under a range of possible scenarios.”

Hill’s message to school staff also provided guidance on minimizing disruptions in the midst of this uncertainty.