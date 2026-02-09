City asks people to avoid downtown Springfield, citing safety concerns

Springfield residents and visitors are asked to avoid downtown near the Springfield Police Division and court buildings due to “safety concerns that are impacting traffic flow,” according to the city.
Affected streets include Fountain Avenue, Columbia Street, North Street and Limestone Street, city officials said in a media release. Drivers should use alternate routes where possible.
In these areas “safety concerns ... are impacting traffic flow.”
No specific details about the safety concerns were immediately available. The News-Sun has asked for more information.
Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.
