Springfield church to hold Ukrainian benefit concert

“The more we thought about it, the more it fits into the theme of Holy Week and draws attention to the horrors the Ukrainian people are experiencing,” he said. “It’s a way for people to experience part of the arts of Ukraine and get to know the Ukrainians better.”

Musicians include Ukrainians Diana Chubak and Andrii Isakov and Maksym Mahlay, an American of Ukrainian descent. The program will include the Ukrainian national anthem and the musicians will talk about the music, which will be played on piano, violin and cello.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and the concert will be in the church sanctuary. It will be open-seating format and parking will be available next to the church.

Cash, checks or credit cards will be accepted at the door. Additional opportunities to give to the relief efforts will also be available at the event.

Diane Van Auker, another Covenant member helping with the concert, hopes people will find the event a fitting part of Easter activities.

“It’s like a message of hope between Good Friday and Easter Sunday and another opportunity for hope and peace,” she said.

For more information, go to www.springfieldcovenant.org.