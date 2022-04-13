Springfield church to hold Ukrainian benefit concert

A Springfield church is complementing the Easter weekend with a concert supporting causes aiding the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Limestone St., will present “Music for Ukraine,” a benefit performance featuring Ukrainian musicians playing songs from their native land at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Suggested donation is $15 at the door and funds raised will go toward relief efforts for Ukrainian citizens and refugees.
Rev. Dr. Sandy McConnell, Covenant bridge pastor and concert organizer, had a friend from a Presbyterian church in the Cincinnati area where such a concert was done with Ukrainian musicians who are attending the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. Several Covenant families went and found out the musicians were open to performing in other cities to support their cause.
“We thought this would be a wonderful way of recognizing Ukraine and the humanitarian efforts going on there and our church as enthusiastic to support it,” McConnell said.
Being April 16 was the musicians’ only free date, McConnell was concerned as it coincided with Holy Week activities, but eventually found it a blessing in disguise.
“The more we thought about it, the more it fits into the theme of Holy Week and draws attention to the horrors the Ukrainian people are experiencing,” he said. “It’s a way for people to experience part of the arts of Ukraine and get to know the Ukrainians better.”
Musicians include Ukrainians Diana Chubak and Andrii Isakov and Maksym Mahlay, an American of Ukrainian descent. The program will include the Ukrainian national anthem and the musicians will talk about the music, which will be played on piano, violin and cello.
Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and the concert will be in the church sanctuary. It will be open-seating format and parking will be available next to the church.
Cash, checks or credit cards will be accepted at the door. Additional opportunities to give to the relief efforts will also be available at the event.
Diane Van Auker, another Covenant member helping with the concert, hopes people will find the event a fitting part of Easter activities.
“It’s like a message of hope between Good Friday and Easter Sunday and another opportunity for hope and peace,” she said.
For more information, go to www.springfieldcovenant.org.