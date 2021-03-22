Springfield chamber to unveil new name this week

The Chamber of Greater Springfield is working on a new brand launch, something its leaders say has been in the works since last year.
The chamber’s new name as well as how it will brand itself moving forward is slated to take place during its annual meeting next week.
“We are excited about The Chamber celebrating 100 years, and we look forward to what the next leg of the journey holds for us all in Greater Springfield,” said said Mike McDorman, president and CEO of the Chamber of Greater Springfield.
“Our new brand will help catalyze all the hard work that has been done and is yet to be accomplished for the betterment of all our businesses and organizations located in this little corner of the world,” he added.
The Chamber of Greater Springfield will be presenting its annual meeting as well as awarding its annual business awards on Thursday. The event will be virtual and will start at 3 p.m.
A link to register for the event has not been posted yet. For more information regarding the annual meeting, go to the chamber’s website at www.greaterspringfield.com.
The meeting will feature the presentation of the Richard L. Kuss Lifetime Achievement Award as well as the unveiling of a new brand campaign that will replace the chamber’s current name.