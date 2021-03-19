Coronavirus: Champaign, Clark among top counties in the state for highest rate of COVID-19 occurence

Champaign County reported 226.3 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks — that’s the second-highest incidence rate in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The county was just slightly under the state’s top county, Monroe, which had 227 cases per 100,000 over the same timeframe.

Clark County reported 203.6 cases per 100,000 people, the sixth highest in the state.