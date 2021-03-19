Coronavirus: Champaign, Clark among top counties in the state for highest rate of COVID-19 occurence

Champaign and Clark County are among the top 10 highest counties in the state for COVID-19 cases per 100,000.
Champaign County reported 226.3 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks — that’s the second-highest incidence rate in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The county was just slightly under the state’s top county, Monroe, which had 227 cases per 100,000 over the same timeframe.
Clark County reported 203.6 cases per 100,000 people, the sixth highest in the state.
The CDC defines high incidence rates as 100 cases or more per 100,000 people.
But while Ohio’s top counties, like Champaign and Clark, are reporting more than double what the CDC defines as high incidence, Gov. Mike DeWine said on Thursday it’s still a sign the state is moving in the right direction.
“It wasn’t long ago that our top county was 11 times what the CDC said was a high incidence level,” he said. “Even the top counties are moving down and we’re very happy about that.”
DeWine announced over two weeks ago that if the state can get below 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, all public health orders, including the mask mandate, will be lifted. As of Thursday, just five of Ohio’s 88 counties met that requirement.