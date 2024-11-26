Springfield celebrates Holiday in the City this Friday; fireworks return

“It’s a great family affair. Downtown Springfield will be lit up. There’s a lot of fun, good things going on … it’s a great event and I want to encourage you to come out for Holiday in the City,” he said.

In addition to the traditional features — the lighting of the tree downtown and Santa’s arrival parade, ice skating, food trucks, carolers and a holiday market — this year the event will also include music from The Temps, the return of holiday fireworks, a drone display and an opportunity to donate to the most needy in the community.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Friday event schedule

* 5-9 p.m. — Ice skating, holiday market, Ferris wheel and food trucks, The Temps live performance on the main stage;

* 6 p.m. — Santa’s parade and the Grand Illumination;

* 7 p.m. — Fireworks and the drone display;

* 7-9 p.m. — Santa and Mrs. Claus at the State Theater.

Charity donation effort

Commissioner Tracey Tackett noted the addition this year of a charitable giving opportunity that will be offered during the traditional downtown holiday celebration.

“The Temps, Co-Hatch and Sip & Dipity are conducting a ‘Blessing Bag’ drive for donations to benefit the city’s homeless during Holiday in the City, and will be accepting donations from 3-5 p.m. inside CoHatch,” she said.

New items sought for donation include: gallon-sized plastic bags, socks/gloves/scarves, coats, toothbrushes/toothpaste/floss/lip balm, hand warmers, deodorant, wash cloths, sanitary products, laundry detergent, hot/cold reusable bottles and granola bars, plus Christmas cards of encouragement.

Donations will go to the homeless shelters of Sheltered Inc. and other nonprofits that serve the city’s homeless population.

Tackett also thanked organizers of the Holiday in the City for “creating cherished traditions in our community that will resonate for generations to come.”

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Skating at the rink

The downtown outdoor ice rink will continue to be open to skaters through Jan. 4 with the following hours:

* Thursdays, 5-8 p.m.

* Fridays and Saturdays, 5-9 p.m.

* Sundays, 5-8 p.m.

Skating is $5 including skate rental, and free for children under age 6.

Gammon House event

Commissioner Krystal Brown also encouraged people to visit Meyers Market on Dec. 6 for an event to benefit Gammon House.

A Gingerbread House Festival will be held beginning at 5 p.m. with an opportunity for children to decorate gingerbread houses. The cost is $5 per child, and proceeds will benefit the historic Gammon House, an important stop on Ohio’s Underground Railroad. The festival will also offer photos and a visit with Santa available from 6-8 p.m. Participants can enjoy a bell choir performance at 6:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Gammon House, the Peanut Shoppe and CoHatch and will be held at Myers Market, 101 S. Fountain Avenue.