Breaking: NEW DETAILS: Biden administration releases CHIPs Act funding to Intel for Ohio jobs

Springfield celebrates Holiday in the City this Friday; fireworks return

A crowd fills Fountain Avenue in downtown Springfield to watch Santa light the city's Christmas tree with the help of the Springfied Fire Division Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 during the Holiday in the City Grand Illumination. The event kicks off a month of holiday activities in the downtown area. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

A crowd fills Fountain Avenue in downtown Springfield to watch Santa light the city's Christmas tree with the help of the Springfied Fire Division Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 during the Holiday in the City Grand Illumination. The event kicks off a month of holiday activities in the downtown area. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
News
By Vicky Forrest
1 hour ago
X

Springfield city commissioners recently highlighted the annual Holiday in the City event, which begins at 5 p.m. Friday, with the Grand Illumination scheduled to take place at 6 p.m.

After wishing all a Happy Thanksgiving, Assistant Mayor Dr. David Estrop turned his comments to “one of the very positive things that goes on in our city, Holiday in the City.”

“It’s a great family affair. Downtown Springfield will be lit up. There’s a lot of fun, good things going on … it’s a great event and I want to encourage you to come out for Holiday in the City,” he said.

In addition to the traditional features — the lighting of the tree downtown and Santa’s arrival parade, ice skating, food trucks, carolers and a holiday market — this year the event will also include music from The Temps, the return of holiday fireworks, a drone display and an opportunity to donate to the most needy in the community.

A crew from the City of Springfield Service Department started wrapping the city's Christmas tree in thousands of lights Monday, Nov. 18, 2024 on the Springfield Esplande. The city set up the donated tree on Friday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

Friday event schedule

* 5-9 p.m. — Ice skating, holiday market, Ferris wheel and food trucks, The Temps live performance on the main stage;

* 6 p.m. — Santa’s parade and the Grand Illumination;

* 7 p.m. — Fireworks and the drone display;

* 7-9 p.m. — Santa and Mrs. Claus at the State Theater.

Charity donation effort

Commissioner Tracey Tackett noted the addition this year of a charitable giving opportunity that will be offered during the traditional downtown holiday celebration.

“The Temps, Co-Hatch and Sip & Dipity are conducting a ‘Blessing Bag’ drive for donations to benefit the city’s homeless during Holiday in the City, and will be accepting donations from 3-5 p.m. inside CoHatch,” she said.

New items sought for donation include: gallon-sized plastic bags, socks/gloves/scarves, coats, toothbrushes/toothpaste/floss/lip balm, hand warmers, deodorant, wash cloths, sanitary products, laundry detergent, hot/cold reusable bottles and granola bars, plus Christmas cards of encouragement.

Donations will go to the homeless shelters of Sheltered Inc. and other nonprofits that serve the city’s homeless population.

Tackett also thanked organizers of the Holiday in the City for “creating cherished traditions in our community that will resonate for generations to come.”

The Holiday in the City festivities got started Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022 with the arrival of Santa, who lit the Holiday Tree from a Springfield Fire Division aerial truck. The outdoor ice skating rink was officially opened and holiday characters were woundering the downtown area. The Grand Illumination kicked off a month of activities planned for downtown Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

Skating at the rink

The downtown outdoor ice rink will continue to be open to skaters through Jan. 4 with the following hours:

* Thursdays, 5-8 p.m.

* Fridays and Saturdays, 5-9 p.m.

* Sundays, 5-8 p.m.

Skating is $5 including skate rental, and free for children under age 6.

Gammon House event

Commissioner Krystal Brown also encouraged people to visit Meyers Market on Dec. 6 for an event to benefit Gammon House.

A Gingerbread House Festival will be held beginning at 5 p.m. with an opportunity for children to decorate gingerbread houses. The cost is $5 per child, and proceeds will benefit the historic Gammon House, an important stop on Ohio’s Underground Railroad. The festival will also offer photos and a visit with Santa available from 6-8 p.m. Participants can enjoy a bell choir performance at 6:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Gammon House, the Peanut Shoppe and CoHatch and will be held at Myers Market, 101 S. Fountain Avenue.

In Other News
1
Springfield man pleads guilty to charge for gun, threat to local...
2
City seeks proposals for major overhaul of Springfield transit program
3
United Way’s Springfield Unity Fund ready to help groups that serve...
4
Here’s how to eat healthier on Thanksgiving … but don’t stress about it
5
Mercy Health Springfield, Urbana kick off holiday season with annual...

About the Author

Vicky Forrest