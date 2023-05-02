Springfield business plans inaugural Derby Day at Mother’s

Most of the action will be outside on Mother’s patio area that will include music starting at 2 p.m. with D.J. Chill and an 8-by-14 LED screen to show race festivities.

There will be live racing on the grounds, sort of the opposite of the Derby’s fastest two minutes – the first Crawl for the Roses that is open to babies of crawling age at 3 p.m. Red ropes will be set up with a starting line for parents encouraging their babies to crawl to a finish line.

Rogers was inspired by a similar event in another town and said the grounds have good turf and environment making it safe for the little ones. Parents can register their children on site before the event, and prizes will be given to the top two finishers.

“We think this will be a lot of fun. We’ve had good feedback from people so far,” he said.

Guests are encouraged to wear their Derby Sunday best outfits such as seersucker suits, bow ties, spring colors and especially unique hats. Rogers said Firefly Boutique in downtown Springfield is selling a variety of one-of-a-kind hats for the occasion. Prizes will be awarded for the couple with the best outfit.

Bluegrass band The Buttermilk Biscuit Boys will entertain from the outdoor stage at 4 p.m., and things will get set up to watch the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby live on the outdoor screen and inside televisions around 6:30.

There will be house-style betting on site with $5 bets with payoffs for win, place and show.

After the races, another competition will include a live bourbon auction for tough-to-get varieties including Blanton’s Bourbon and two special limited edition 149th Kentucky Derby bottles from Woodford Reserve that Rogers traveled to Kentucky to pick up.

A bourbon bar along other Derby drink staples mint julep and Kentucky Mule will also be set up outside. Kyle Eldridge and his Kentucky Cowhands will keep the music going at 7:30.

A photo booth will be set up along with t-shirts of the event for sale. Proceeds from the shirts and 20 percent of the takings from the betting will go to Friends of Buck Creek, a nonprofit group that helps maintain local spots outdoor spots including Mad River Gorge. The group is looking to raise its profile and make more contributions for outdoor activities.

Rogers and Loftis hope people will take advantage of the family-friendly atmosphere here to celebrate the spirit of one of America’s oldest sporting traditions.

“We think this is a good time to start this event and, hopefully, make it a tradition in Springfield,” Rogers said.

HOW TO GO

What: Derby Day at Mother’s

Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6

Admission: free

More info: www.motherstewartsbrewing.com/events/derby-day-at-mothers