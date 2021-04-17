Springfield boutique, food truck team to raise money, awareness of leukemia, lymphoma

“I’m definitely hoping for a big turnout this weekend as we have a bunch of events going on. The more that we have people shopping here on Sunday, the more money we can donate to help find a cure for the blood cancers,” Johnston said.

In addition to the fundraiser, the local Diamond Dogs food truck will be serving hotdogs at the boutique.

“Diamond Dogs is one of our favorite food trucks, and we actually scheduled them before we even picked the day for the fundraiser, but everything came together so nicely. They will be serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., depending on how many folks show up,” Johnston said.

Kameron Slusher, Diamond Dogs founder, owner, and operator, said he hopes to bring in more traffic with his food truck.

“Our hopes for the fundraiser are that we are able to help bring more people out and add some more exposure to the fundraiser. This is a cause that hits close to home for me and for many others. It’s always nice to give back and do good alongside others in the community,” he said.

The Diamond Dogs food truck makes its next appearance May 1 at the Clark County Master Gardener’s plant sale at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum in Springfield.