Springfield bakery to host Halloween cookie decorating events

To make a reservation, call the bakery at 937-717-9912.

“We hope this gives the community something to look forward to as it gets chilly and it truly is fun to do at any age,” Donnelly said.

This is the bakery’s first year hosting this event. They have hosted three other decorating events such as gingerbread houses, Valentine’s cookie, and Easter cupcakes and cookies, that have been successful.

The bakery opened in April 2016 in North Hampton. It moved to the Springfield location almost three years ago. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and is closed Sunday and Monday.