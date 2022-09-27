springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield bakery to host Halloween cookie decorating events

A Springfield bakery is hosting holiday cookie decorating events next month.

It’s Your Party Bakery, located at 1042 Upper Valley Pike, will host two Halloween cookie decorating events at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

“We took at break from these fun events for the summer due to it being a busy season for families. What better way to kick-off the holiday seasons than with a Halloween event?” said owner Shari Donnelly.

The cost is $30 for in-person at the time of reservations. The deadline to reserve a spot for the in-person events is Oct. 20 and there are only 10 spots for each event. The cost for a a take home kit is $25, which can be ordered through Oct. 31, and the bakery will make up as many are ordered.

Each kit will include six Halloween shaped sugar cookies, icing and sprinkles.

To make a reservation, call the bakery at 937-717-9912.

“We hope this gives the community something to look forward to as it gets chilly and it truly is fun to do at any age,” Donnelly said.

This is the bakery’s first year hosting this event. They have hosted three other decorating events such as gingerbread houses, Valentine’s cookie, and Easter cupcakes and cookies, that have been successful.

The bakery opened in April 2016 in North Hampton. It moved to the Springfield location almost three years ago. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and is closed Sunday and Monday.

