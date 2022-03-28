2 taken to hospital after box truck hits ODOT truck on I-70 in Clark County

The driver of the box truck had minor injuries and an ODOT worker was transported for observation, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jon Payer.

Around 9:30 a.m., ODOT had multiple crews in the area performing maintenance and sweeping the berms of the highway. The box truck was in the right lane of I-70 west when it hit the back of one of the ODOT vehicles, Payer said.