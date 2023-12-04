Springfield armed robbery suspect charged with murder

Hopkins was arrested on aggravated murder, two counts of murder, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability.

Police found Minter lying in a driveway with gunshot wounds to his wrist and abdomen just before midnight on Aug. 8. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

On Nov. 14, police asked for the public’s help in locating Hopkins in connection with a separate armed robbery and was considered armed and dangerous. He was accused of robbing a man at gunpoint on West Mulberry and South Yellow Springs streets on Aug. 7. He was taken into custody days later.

Hopkins is being held in the Clark County Jail, and the case is expected to go before a grand jury.

Springfield police, as well as the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the community all helped in the investigation and apprehension of Hopkins.