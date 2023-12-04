BreakingNews
Springfield armed robbery suspect charged with murder

Springfield armed robbery suspect charged with murder

Credit: Springfield Police Division

Credit: Springfield Police Division

News
By
46 minutes ago
X

A 25-year-old Springfield man who was a robbery suspect has been arrested on murder charges.

Jonathan W. Hopkins was charged in the shooting death of Michael Minter that happened earlier this year in the 600 block of South York Street, according to Springfield officials.

Hopkins was arrested on aggravated murder, two counts of murder, three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability.

ExploreRELATED: Second deadly Springfield shooting in two days: Victim ‘got along good with everybody in the neighborhood’

Police found Minter lying in a driveway with gunshot wounds to his wrist and abdomen just before midnight on Aug. 8. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

On Nov. 14, police asked for the public’s help in locating Hopkins in connection with a separate armed robbery and was considered armed and dangerous. He was accused of robbing a man at gunpoint on West Mulberry and South Yellow Springs streets on Aug. 7. He was taken into custody days later.

ExploreRELATED: Springfield Police seek armed robbery suspect

Hopkins is being held in the Clark County Jail, and the case is expected to go before a grand jury.

Springfield police, as well as the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the community all helped in the investigation and apprehension of Hopkins.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
U.S. Sen. JD Vance opens office in Middletown - his hometown
4
Rocking Horse doctor to serve as new CEO
5
Clark State’s Tracy Yates named to Women to Watch class

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top