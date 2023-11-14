Springfield Police seek armed robbery suspect

The Springfield Police Division is in need of the public’s help to find a robbery suspect who it says is armed and dangerous.

Jonathan W. Hopkins, 25, of Springfield, is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint on West Mulberry and South Yellow Springs streets on Aug. 7. Hopkins is a Black male who is 5-foot-9, 150 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Hopkins’ whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 937-324-7716.