BreakingNews
Springfield Police seek armed robbery suspect

Springfield Police seek armed robbery suspect

Credit: Springfield Police Division

Credit: Springfield Police Division

News
By
1 hour ago
X

The Springfield Police Division is in need of the public’s help to find a robbery suspect who it says is armed and dangerous.

Jonathan W. Hopkins, 25, of Springfield, is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint on West Mulberry and South Yellow Springs streets on Aug. 7. Hopkins is a Black male who is 5-foot-9, 150 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Hopkins’ whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 937-324-7716.

Credit: Springfield Police Division

Credit: Springfield Police Division

In Other News
1
McDonald’s drops Crocs for its superfans
2
Springfield man indicted on attempted murder, assault for allegedly...
3
These 26 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top