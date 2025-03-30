Springfield-area crash involving 14-year-old driver injures 3, one seriously

48 minutes ago
A 14-year-old was seriously injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Clark County, six miles southeast of Springfield.

Crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 3:35 p.m. on East Pitchin Road near the intersection with South Pitchin / Crabill Road according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.

The patrol said a 14-year-old was driving a 2007 Kia Optima, headed west on East Pitchin Road in Green Twp. with three 14-15-year-old passengers. In Ohio, teens are not legally allowed to get their learner’s permit to drive until they are 15 1/2.

The driver lost control, traveling across the centerline and off the left side of the road, hitting a fence and continuing into a tree line.

The driver and two passengers suffered minor injuries, according to OSHP, while a fourth occupant was seriously injured and transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

The Pitchin Fire Department and EMS, Hustead Fire Department and EMS, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Dan’s Towing assisted on scene.

Holly Souther