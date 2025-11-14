Springfield 2051 seeing high response rate, encourages more participation

A survey, which in preliminary results showed the majority of Springfield residents feel the city is divided, has exceeded its goal.

“This is a pretty extensive survey, so we are extremely grateful for this level of response. [The] Springfield 2051 project has the potential to have a huge impact on Springfield, as long as we have active and wide participation and input from our community,” said Marta Wojcik, steering committee member, in a release.

The goal for the survey was 1,000 responses, and organizers are encouraging more participants in it and upcoming community listening sessions.

Since the project launched, there have been more than 50 of these sessions, including two Think Tank workshops, according to the release. Meetings have been with the general public as well as focus groups like students, factories, churches and the Clark County Fairgrounds.

Listening sessions will continue next week in various areas of Clark County. More information is available at www.Springfield2051.com.

Through Springfield 2051, organizers aim to develop a plan for the community, bring together stakeholders and resources, “rally around the important work” that is already happening in the area and create future initiatives. Collected data, milestones and findings are public and updated regularly on Springfield 2051’s website. The public can also sign up for email updates.

“This is a chance for us to intentionally decide who we want to be as a community,” said Melanie Wilt, Clark County commissioner and steering committee member. “It is the time to show up for ourselves and our neighbors and demonstrate to the world what Springfield is really about.”

Upcoming listening sessions

Register online at springfield2051.com/nov-visioning-sessions for any of the following listening session.

Springfield 2051 Session: Springfield Downtown

When: 3-4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17

Where: Gaier Room, Clark County Public Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave. Springfield OH 45506

Springfield 2051 Session: Enon Area

When: 3-4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 18

Where: Enon Branch, Clark County Public Library, 209 East Main Street, Enon, Ohio 45323

Southside Exchange & Springfield 2051

When: 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 18

Where: Kore @ 608 W. Southern Ave.

Springfield 2051 Session: Springfield’s East Side

When: Noon to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 19

Where: Tuttle Branch - Clark County Public Library, 191 South Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505

Springfield 2051 Session: South Charleston Area

When: Noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 20

Where: Houston Branch - Clark County Public Library, 5 West Jamestown Street, South Charleston, Ohio 45368