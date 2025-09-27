Springfield residents say city is ‘very divided’ in preliminary Springfield 2051 results

In talking to several groups of people and receiving survey feedback, Springfield 2051 has created some preliminary data.

One of the questions the project has asked participants is about community dynamics, and the preliminary results indicate a feeling of division, Future IQ CEO David Beurle said at a city commission meeting work session this week.

“We asked this question about how would you describe the current community dynamics of Springfield, and I know this is something that you deal with in a very tangible fashion, but it’s unusual to see a community sort of biased or skewed towards the number of people there saying that they feel the community dynamic is very divided,” Beurle said. “In fact, there was nobody who’s picked the plus five (option), which is very united.”

The scale was from -5 to +5 with residents and community stakeholders choosing how divided they feel the community is. The majority selected lower on the scale.

The project is bringing together various groups to glean data from diverse groups to come up with a shared future and vision, Beurle said.

“That sets the stage, I think, for them to be invited into those more strategic and robust conversations,” Beurle said. “That’s difficult to have when people feel that the community is a little at odds with each other. ”

With these types of results, Beurle said, “the first blush often is a pretty good reflection” of how the community feels.

City Commissioner Tracey Tackett said the data highlights the need for community leadership to better engage the community and create platforms for resident voices.

City administrators said previously the effort is forward thinking and making short-term and long-term goals in all identified areas of need. Most of this identification will come from focus groups and online surveys.

This city has experienced multiple events over the past couple years that created or highlighted divisions, many related to the Haitian immigrant population.

In August 2023, 11-year-old Aiden Clark was killed on the first day of school when a Haitian minivan driver without a valid license struck his school bus, causing it to flip and eject the boy. What followed were months of angry citizens online and at city commission meetings, many sharing concerns about unlicensed Haitian drivers and some spreading hateful rhetoric.

Hermanio Joseph was sentenced to 9 to 13.5 years in prison for the crash after being convicted of first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter and fourth-degree felony vehicular homicide. Joseph has since been used as a rallying cry for anti-immigrant rhetoric. He had an Ohio ID card and testified during the trial that he was in the county on temporary protected status.

In September last year, the city was thrust into the international spotlight after prominent Republican figures, including now President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, amplified false rumors that Springfield’s Haitian immigrants were stealing and eating pets.

What followed were numerous bomb and personal threats, as well as scrutiny on the city’s crime rates, public assistance and more.

City meetings after the national attention last year saw furious residents, many espousing racist views while others asked for civility and help for the “real problems,” while a quieter but still present sect asked for support and love for the Haitian community.