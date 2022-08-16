Clark-Shawnee school levy officially passes by 11 votes

The levy, which accounts for 23% of the district’s existing operating expenses, will continue to pay for operating expenses for the district such as supplies, utilities, salaries, materials and programs.

This levy will maintain current funding for the district by combining the two existing levies without adding new taxes for current residents. Because taxpayers are already paying on these existing levies, taxes will not increase as a result of approval of the substitute levy, and it does not increase the amount of local funding the district receives.

“As we shared with our residents, approving this tax issue does not raise taxes, it simply continues the existing local funding for our community’s schools,” Kuhn said. “As a district, we remain committed to responsible management of the community’s investment in public education and will continue to provide high-quality educational opportunists for current and future students.”