Clark-Shawnee school levy officially passes by 11 votes

Clark-Shawnee Local School District’s continuing substitute levy that was on the Aug. 2 ballot has officially passed.
The Clark County Board of Elections released the official results of the ballot issue on Tuesday.
The continuing 12.1-mill substitute levy will continue to generate $4.7 million for district operations. It will combine two existing operational levies — an emergency levy first approved in 2012 that generates $2.4 million annually and an emergency levy first approved in 2014 that generates $2.2 million annually. It will not raise taxes as this is the same amount the district now collects.
Residents in the district approved the levy by an 11-vote difference after voters rejected it twice in the last two elections. According to results, 50.32% of voters were for the levy and 49.68% were against it.
“I am grateful to share that our community generously approved our substitute levy. We are thankful for the support of our community,” Superintendent Brian Kuhn said.
The levy, which accounts for 23% of the district’s existing operating expenses, will continue to pay for operating expenses for the district such as supplies, utilities, salaries, materials and programs.
This levy will maintain current funding for the district by combining the two existing levies without adding new taxes for current residents. Because taxpayers are already paying on these existing levies, taxes will not increase as a result of approval of the substitute levy, and it does not increase the amount of local funding the district receives.
“As we shared with our residents, approving this tax issue does not raise taxes, it simply continues the existing local funding for our community’s schools,” Kuhn said. “As a district, we remain committed to responsible management of the community’s investment in public education and will continue to provide high-quality educational opportunists for current and future students.”
