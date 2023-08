An OVI checkpoint will be held in Clark County this weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today.

The checkpoint will be held Friday night, and the time will be announced that morning as required by law.

OVI checkpoints, funded by federal grant funds, is to help intercept impaired drivers and remove them from the roads.

There were 655 OVI-related fatal crashes last year in Ohio, based on provisional data. On average, state troopers make 20,000 OVI arrests a year.