Sounds of Summer back in Champaign County

“We wanted to do something bigger and hopefully better this year,” she said. “I’m excited about returning to Melvin Miller Park. It’s easier access for people in Urbana and we hope to have more attendance after being scaled-back last year.”

Having multiple food trucks and beer and wine sales for the first time are added attractions.

The series continues with the annual July Fourth celebration at Grimes Field with Eleyet McConnell as the featured entertainment at 7 p.m. The series returns to Freshwater Farms of Urbana at 7 p.m. July 15 with Overdrive performing.

August’s shows will move to Harmon Park in St. Paris where local favorite Noah Back will sing and play Aug. 14 and the Hit & Run Duo will round out the series Aug. 21. Both shows are at 6 p.m.

Attendees should bring their own lawn seating or blankets. While beer and wine will be for sale, attendees are not permitted to bring in their own alcoholic beverages.

For more information on the series, go to champaigncountyartscouncil.org/.