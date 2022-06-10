Sounds of Summer back in Champaign County

The sounds of summer can include fireworks, the splashing of swimming and the sizzle of a barbecue. In Champaign County, Sounds of Summer means live music.
The Champaign County Arts Council’s (CCAC) series is back Friday with two performers as it returns to Urbana’s Melvin Miller Park for the first time in several years. Admission is free and shows will be done rain or shine.
Springfield native Leah Crose, a singer/songwriter living in Nashville, will kick off the show at 6 p.m. followed by a rare chance to catch another local group that doesn’t play often, Someday Morning.
Activities begin at 5 with Fresh Harvest Food Truck and The Wicked Lobstah set up, and wine and beer will be available.
CCAC executive director Marcia Callicoat heard from several people wanting the series to return to Melvin Miller Park, located on Children’s Home Road, with a large area and a covered stage.
“We wanted to do something bigger and hopefully better this year,” she said. “I’m excited about returning to Melvin Miller Park. It’s easier access for people in Urbana and we hope to have more attendance after being scaled-back last year.”
Having multiple food trucks and beer and wine sales for the first time are added attractions.
The series continues with the annual July Fourth celebration at Grimes Field with Eleyet McConnell as the featured entertainment at 7 p.m. The series returns to Freshwater Farms of Urbana at 7 p.m. July 15 with Overdrive performing.
August’s shows will move to Harmon Park in St. Paris where local favorite Noah Back will sing and play Aug. 14 and the Hit & Run Duo will round out the series Aug. 21. Both shows are at 6 p.m.
Attendees should bring their own lawn seating or blankets. While beer and wine will be for sale, attendees are not permitted to bring in their own alcoholic beverages.
For more information on the series, go to champaigncountyartscouncil.org/.
About the Author