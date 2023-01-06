Son faces charges after Clark County father stabbed

“It was a pretty big knife,” the caller told dispatchers.

“I’ve got my son-in-law in the car, he just came home from work,” she said. “I don’t know what’s going on.”

Another caller, who identified herself to dispatchers as the mother-in-law of the injured man, reported that the man’s son stabbed him.

The father on Thursday afternoon made it to the Hustead Emergency Services building along U.S. 68 in southern Clark County, got initial treatment and was flown from there by a medical helicopter to a hospital for additional care. His condition was unknown Friday.