Man in vehicle shot in Springfield

A man was shot Thursday night while he was inside a vehicle.
Springfield police and medics were called at 9:05 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of Kenton and Burt streets.
The gunshot victim was hit in the upper body, possibly the neck, police said.
A suspect is not in custody, and no further information was immediately available.
