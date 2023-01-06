springfield-news-sun logo
Man in vehicle shot in Springfield

A man was shot Thursday night while he was inside a vehicle.

Springfield police and medics were called at 9:05 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the area of Kenton and Burt streets.

The gunshot victim was hit in the upper body, possibly the neck, police said.

A suspect is not in custody, and no further information was immediately available.

