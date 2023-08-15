Some Clark, Champaign schools start classes this week

Students in a few local school districts will head back to classes this week for the 2023-24 school year.

The first districts in Clark and Champaign counties to begin are Tecumseh Local Schools on Wednesday and Catholic Central and Triad schools on Thursday.

Most other districts will return to classes the week of Aug. 21, and all area students will be back by September.

Many districts have separate start dates for preschool and kindergarten students versus grades 1 through 12. In those cases, preschool and kindergarten kids often start a few days later than the rest of the school. Check your individual school district’s calendar for details.

Here’s a list of the back-to-school dates for local public and career tech schools.

Wednesday: Tecumseh Local Schools.

Thursday: Catholic Central School, Triad Local Schools.

Aug. 22: Northwestern Local Schools, Graham Local Schools, Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) incoming students, Urbana City Schools group A.

Aug. 23: Global Impact STEM Academy, Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools, Springfield City Schools grades 1-9, Springfield-Clark (CTC) all students, Urbana group B.

Aug. 24: Clark-Shawnee Local Schools grades 1-12, Greenon Local Schools all students 1-12 and kindergarten last names A-M, Southeastern Local Schools, Springfield grades 10-12, Urbana group C.

Aug. 25: Greenon kindergarten last names N-Z.

Aug. 29: Clark-Shawnee Local Schools preschool and kindergarten last names A-L, Northeastern Local Schools students last name A-K, Springfield kindergarten last names A-L.

Aug. 30: Clark-Shawnee Local Schools kindergarten last names M-Z, Northeastern students last name L-Z, Springfield kindergarten last name M-Z.

Aug. 31: Clark-Shawnee Local Schools all kindergarten students, Northeastern all students, Springfield all kindergarten students.