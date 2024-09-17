Social media threat targets Tecumseh schools; local student arrested

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies worked quickly to locate the source of the post, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol and FBI worked to find the Instagram username from the post, which was traced to an email account and phone number.

This led to an arrest of a Tecumseh Local student last night, who was charged with making terroristic threats, according to Crew.

“We have stressed for years to our students, staff, and parents in our district, that if you ‘see something, say something.’ Yesterday was an example of the students, parents and community working together as multiple individuals reported this to us,” Crew said.

Explore Highway Patrol greets Springfield school families in new safety effort

Crew sent out a messages to families around 5 p.m. Monday to inform them about the post, and another around 10 p.m. giving an update about the person who made the threat being in custody.

Extra deputies are patrolling the district this week to “err on the side of caution.”

“We would like to express appreciation to those who came forward to notify us of the post, along with our School Resource Officers, the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, local and federal FBI agents, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio School Safety Center and the Ohio Department of Public Safety, who swiftly worked together to find the originator of this post,” Crew said.