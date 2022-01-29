Skyline restaurant to open in Springfield

Skyline Chili is coming to Springfield with a location slated to open on Goodwin Avenue in the fall.
Construction on the store is slated to start in spring and nearly $3 million will be invested into the project. Once open, the new location is slated to employ 50 people.
The store is part of a Skyline franchise operated by the Kurlas family, who own two stores in Hamilton and Fairfield. They began looking at opening a third store roughly six months ago after Skyline Corporate reached out to existing franchises.
Dennis Kurlas, whose family owns the franchise that will be operating the location in Springfield, said that there were several potential locations to choose from in regards to opening a new Skyline restaurant.
However, the family chose Springfield due to it being the closest to their two existing stores. Other potential locations were further north.
Kurlas said that his family was impressed by the area and cited the community as well as economic development efforts over the years as a few of the reasons they chose Springfield.
There is currently no Skyline locations in Springfield. The nearest Skyline location is in Yellow Springs.
The hope is that in the future, the Kurlas family can expand their presence in the Springfield area, potentially opening more Skyline locations there.
The plan now is to start the construction process, a few buildings at the property will be demolished first, with construction expected to start in the next two to three months. Kurlas said that they would like to use local contractors.
The goal is for the store to be ready to open by the end of this year.
