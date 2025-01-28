Road line change reduces crashes 76% at Urbana-area intersection, ODOT says

Jan 28, 2025
The Ohio Department of Transportation said that a simple safety project has significantly reduced crashes at an Urbana-area intersection.

The project revolved around the intersection of state Route 29 and Three Mile Road near Urbana, which ODOT said has seen numerous crashes.

At that intersection, traffic on Three Mile Road has a stop sign on either side of Route 29, but the traffic on Route 29 does not.

Specifically, from 2009 to 2020, ODOT said there were 37 crashes at that intersection, which a study found were mostly due to drivers from Three Mile Road failing to yield to traffic on Route 29.

The solution, ODOT said, was to repaint the stripes on the road in 2020, adding a triangular striped out area on the center line, then adding white stop bars on the ground closer to Route 29 than the stop sign. ODOT said that the change encouraged cars on Three Mile Road to pull up closer to the intersection so that they can see oncoming traffic better.

Since then, ODOT said that crashes at the intersection dropped 76%, down to only five crashes from 2021 to 2023. It added that injury crashes at the intersection also dropped by 90%.

